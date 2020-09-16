New restaurant

The former Link Family Smokehouse at 30580 Highway 2 just west of Ashland will be reopened in October as the El Charro Bar and Grill, offering Mexican cuisine as well as steaks and burgers.

 

The restaurant that formerly housed the Link Family Smokehouse will be returning to operation after being closed for three years, rebranded as El Charro Bar and Grill.

