Merchants

After finishing fourth in the Upper 13 League, the Ashland Merchants now head to the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament in the River Falls bracket on Aug. 13-14. Other teams in the bracket are top-seeded River Falls, Prescott, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls and Rib Lake. Ashland, seeded fourth, had a 6-4 record in the regular season. All games will be held at First National Bank Field of River Falls. The Merchants will play at 4 p.m. on Aug. 13 and noon on Aug. 14.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments