After finishing fourth in the Upper 13 League, the Ashland Merchants now head to the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament in the River Falls bracket on Aug. 13-14. Other teams in the bracket are top-seeded River Falls, Prescott, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls and Rib Lake. Ashland, seeded fourth, had a 6-4 record in the regular season. All games will be held at First National Bank Field of River Falls. The Merchants will play at 4 p.m. on Aug. 13 and noon on Aug. 14.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.