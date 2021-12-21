This time of year lends itself to reminiscing of times past. We are only a few weeks away from the end of our calendar year, and the more important marker of change – the winter solstice – is even fewer days away. So, this is a time of endings and, happily, of another new beginning. No wonder when Christmas and the winter solstice roll around that we pause to take note, pause to remember how we moved along this yearly path before. It is clearly a time to, as my mother used to say, “take stock.”

Most readers find themselves doing just this at the start of what is sometimes called Christmas Week. So this morning I texted my youngsters to send me images of Christmas that remain important to them. These kids have all grown by now, are no longer children, teens or even what might be called young adults. And, to my pleasure, they all responded positively.

