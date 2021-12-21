...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
This time of year lends itself to reminiscing of times past. We are only a few weeks away from the end of our calendar year, and the more important marker of change – the winter solstice – is even fewer days away. So, this is a time of endings and, happily, of another new beginning. No wonder when Christmas and the winter solstice roll around that we pause to take note, pause to remember how we moved along this yearly path before. It is clearly a time to, as my mother used to say, “take stock.”
Most readers find themselves doing just this at the start of what is sometimes called Christmas Week. So this morning I texted my youngsters to send me images of Christmas that remain important to them. These kids have all grown by now, are no longer children, teens or even what might be called young adults. And, to my pleasure, they all responded positively.
