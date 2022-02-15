Mellen residents may soon have access to the school district’s fitness room.
School board members planned to vote Wednesday on a set of procedures and guidelines community members would have to follow to use the center. The guidelines and procedures in question include COVID-19 related protocols, such as sanitization and social distancing whenever possible.
