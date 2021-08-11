Coming off a fourth place finish and a 3-3 record in Lakeland-8 North conference play in 2019, the Mellen Diggers eight-player football team will include up to five upperclassmen plus a large group of freshman who will round out the roster, Head Coach Tom Zakovec said. Given the youthfulness of the athletes on the team, Mellen plans to play an abbreviated developmental schedule this season, Zakovec said, with the Diggers' games and opponents yet to be set.
Mellen begins practice on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.