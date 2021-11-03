Mellen Granite Diggers girls volleyball coach Amanda LaRose has been named Indianhead Conference Coach of the Year for the 2021 season.
The Granite Diggers fought through COVID-related challenges to win their first-round regional match against higher-ranked Flambeau, 3-0. Mellen finished with a 7-14 overall season record marked by numerous close losses and a busy October of makeup games that saw the team play four or five times per week.
