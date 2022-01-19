Mellen hoops

After scoring 40 points and 30 points in wins against LCO and Mercer, respectively, and 22 points in a loss to Washburn, Mellen Granite Diggers junior guard Tommy Zakovec, an all-Indianhead Conference selection last season, has grown to be an even tougher player to defend. Zakovec has emerged with South Shore's Koy Nelson and Carter Lulich as top offensive threats in the area. The two teams are set to play on Feb. 5 at South Shore High School.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments