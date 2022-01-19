After scoring 40 points and 30 points in wins against LCO and Mercer, respectively, and 22 points in a loss to Washburn, Mellen Granite Diggers junior guard Tommy Zakovec, an all-Indianhead Conference selection last season, has grown to be an even tougher player to defend. Zakovec has emerged with South Shore's Koy Nelson and Carter Lulich as top offensive threats in the area. The two teams are set to play on Feb. 5 at South Shore High School.
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.