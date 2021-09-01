Mellen Expos

After taking down LaCrosse 7-3 on Friday Aug. 27 in the first round of the 35-and-older Wisconsin state baseball tournament, the Mellen Expos — this year’s tournament host – fell to second-place finisher Strum 7-4 on Saturday. The Expos rode a complete game by pitcher Aaron Bender in the win against LaCrosse, and the team’s top hitters over two games were Nick Garramone, Bob Eastman, Eric Jokinen and Ruan Weber. Jim Warren, Marques Stricker and Garramone provided the Expos run support with two RBI each. Chippewa Falls beat Strum 5-1 to win the tournament on Sunday. Other teams in the tournament were Bay City, Tilden, Whittlesey, and Interwald.

