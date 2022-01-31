Mellen girls

It was a team effort for the Mellen Granite Diggers girls basketball team in its 74-39 home win over Butternut Thursday, Jan. 27. Led by junior Britta Josephson's 16 points, the Diggers used an aggressive pressing zone defense to jump out to an early 15-point lead and never looked back.

Also scoring in double figures for Mellen were all-conference senior guard Jordyn Delegan (15 points), junior Kadence Beeksma (12 points), and junior Ava Jokinen (10 points). Butternut was led by senior Olivia Lawver's 14 points. High-scoring sophomore Jersey Polenchek — among the Indianhead conference's scoring leaders at nearly 16 points per game — had 13 points, and freshman Kendra Pritzl added 10. Mellen improved its record to 8-5 and fifth in the Indianhead Conference, while Butternut fell to 3-13.

