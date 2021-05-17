The Ashland County Aging Unit has a new meal delivery cart to get home-delivered meals to individuals in the nearby senior apartments, thanks to a combination of innovative thinkers.
This is the brainchild of Karen Hitchcock, a long-time volunteer who felt there had to be a better vehicle for meal delivery. Lunchtime meals are brought via a walking route to qualifying seniors in the apartments surrounding the Aging Unit using a wagon or a mail cart. While each has its pros and cons, neither has been ideal when it comes to the quantity of meals to deliver and navigating the winter weather. So Karen, after getting input from other volunteers, got the idea to combine the best of the wagon and the mail cart and asked John Nuutinen, the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College welding instructor, for help. John felt this would be a great project for his students, and discussion began as to what the new vehicle would look like.
