Thaddeus Hardy bags a customer’s groceries at Ehler’s General Store in Cornucopia. Corny and the town of Bell grew by 35% from 2010 to 2020, leading all of Bayfield County. (Katherine Perttunen/Staff photo)
Wren owner Hannah Wren Fawver displays her original design of Lake Superior screen-printed on a T-shirt at her gallery. Bayfield County bucked a northern Wisconsin trend over the past decade, adding residents seeking small-town charm and waterfront life rather than shrinking.
Roger Lindgren, chairman of Bayfield County’s town of Bell, calls it the “Mayberry effect.”
People come to Cornucopia to vacation or rent summer homes and fall in love with its small-town charm — its beach, quaint marina, main-street stores and, of course, the lake that allows folks to think they’ve been transported back to a less-complicated time.
