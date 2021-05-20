...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.
* WHERE...Western Lake Superior nearshore waters.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
Masks no longer required in state buildings beginning June 1
MADISON (AP) — New guidance from Gov. Tony Evers' administration says people vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks in the state Capitol and most other state facilities beginning on June 1.
The updated guidance for state government follows advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that those who are fully vaccinated can go without masks and can forgo social distancing for most indoor and outdoor activities.
