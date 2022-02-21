...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches, with
up to 19 inches along the South Shore of Lake Superior. Gusty
winds, especially around Lake Superior will cause blowing and
drifting. Near white-out conditions close to Lake Superior at
times.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central and
northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Areas
closest to Lake Superior are at higher risk for near white out
conditions at times due to lake enhanced banded snow. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes tonight
into Tuesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged period of snow
with two main waves. The first will occur this morning into
this evening with a break in snow intensity tonight. The
second will occur on Tuesday with the snow diminishing in
intensity Tuesday night. The snow should be dry and fluffy.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Mary Winkler, 73, of Iron River, Wi passed away surrounded by her family on February 17,2022 after a brief battle with cancer.
Mary was born in Ashland, Wi in 1948 to Damian Winkler Sr. and Lillian (Martin) Winkler. Mary Graduated from DePadua High School in 1966. Mary worked in bookkeeping most of her adult life in Wisconsin and Iowa.
Mary had four children Daniel (Lisa) Dundovich Jr (Eau Claire, Wi), Dorine Mosteller (High Bridge, Wi), Dion Dundovich (Kansas City, Kansas) and Dana (Jerry) Katchka (Port Wing, Wi).
Mary is survived by brothers Damian Winkler Jr (Charlotte, IA) and Thomas Winkler (Port Saint Lucie, FL).
Mary was blessed with nine grandchildren: Bryan, Jacob, Nicholas, Alexander, Alexandria, Abraham, Caleb, Ella and Damian.
Mary is proceeded in death by her Father Damian Sr, Mother Lillian, Brothers Donald, Kenneth and Edward.
Mary returned to Northern Wisconsin after many years in Iowa to summer with her grandkids, fish and enjoy the wildlife. Mary spent most winters in Arizona with her Brothers.
Private service in the summer.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Winkler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
