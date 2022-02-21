Mary Winkler, 73, of Iron River, Wi passed away surrounded by her family on February 17,2022 after a brief battle with cancer.

Mary was born in Ashland, Wi in 1948 to Damian Winkler Sr. and Lillian (Martin) Winkler. Mary Graduated from DePadua High School in 1966. Mary worked in bookkeeping most of her adult life in Wisconsin and Iowa.

Mary had four children Daniel (Lisa) Dundovich Jr (Eau Claire, Wi), Dorine Mosteller (High Bridge, Wi), Dion Dundovich (Kansas City, Kansas) and Dana (Jerry) Katchka (Port Wing, Wi).

Mary is survived by brothers Damian Winkler Jr (Charlotte, IA) and Thomas Winkler (Port Saint Lucie, FL).

Mary was blessed with nine grandchildren: Bryan, Jacob, Nicholas, Alexander, Alexandria, Abraham, Caleb, Ella and Damian.

Mary is proceeded in death by her Father Damian Sr, Mother Lillian, Brothers Donald, Kenneth and Edward.

Mary returned to Northern Wisconsin after many years in Iowa to summer with her grandkids, fish and enjoy the wildlife. Mary spent most winters in Arizona with her Brothers.

Private service in the summer.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Winkler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments