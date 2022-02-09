Mary E. Ruha, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Mellen Manor Nursing Home in Mellen, WI. Mary was born on December 3, 1930 in Ashland, the daughter of Alphonse and Clara (Emmerling) Veno.

No funeral service will be held at this time.

