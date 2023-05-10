Mary Dymesich, beloved mother, wife and friend passed away at her home in Jamestown on Feb. 20, 2023 at the age of 90. Mary was born in Bayfield, Wisconsin on July 31, 1932 to Peter & Marie Van Derel.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm, Wednesday, May 17th in the Calvary Cemetery in Bayfield.

