Mary Ann Priscilla Olson, age 85, of Washburn, passed away peacefully at her home, Saturday, April 9, 2022. She was born January 10, 1937 in Amery, the daughter of Clarence and Lilly (Johnson) Reinhold.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Grace Bible Fellowship Church with Pastor Keith Vik officiating. Interment took place in the Woodland Cemetery following the reception.

