...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI and Sand Island to
Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
It is with great sadness that we announce that Martin C. Marita passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Marty as he was known to most, was a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. He enjoyed 85 years living a treasured life in God’s country with his family and many friends.
Marty was born on September 2, 1938, in Highbridge, Wisconsin to John and Elizabeth Marita. He graduated from Mellen High School in the class of 1956. He enlisted in the United States Army and served two years, stationed in Korea. In June 1961, Marty married Jean Schraufnagel in Mellen, Wisconsin. They were blessed with two daughters and two sons. Over the years, he worked at jobs that moved them to Nevada, Arizona, Racine WI and finally in 1974, he returned to live and work in Ashland County. He managed Eagle Forge for many years. He was also able to be a weekend farmer which he enjoyed. The Marita garden was always well-cared for and produced a wide variety of vegetables and fruits that were shared with many. He loved the outdoors, riding his four-wheeler every day, fishing when he could and especially hunting with his sons, grandchildren, and friends. Everyone enjoyed taking a trip to the farm to visit him. Marty also enjoyed spending time with his family and area friends as often as possible.
