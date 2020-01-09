AHS Gymnastics

Abigail McPherson competes on vault during a Great Northern Conference gymnastics meet between Ashland and Marshfield at the Bretting Community Center.

 JAKE BROWN/STAFF PHOTO

The Ashland High School gymnastics team welcomed Marshfield to the Bretting Community Center for a Great Northern Conference dual meet Thursday, and the Tigers defeated the Oredockers 131.425-128.775.

Ashland travels to Wisconsin Rapids for an invitational on Saturday.

