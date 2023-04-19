Marjorie Ann Kincaid passed away peacefully while cradled in her mother and father’s arms, surrounded by her loving extended family, at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI on April 15, 2023. Marjorie was born earlier that day and was the second child of Allison (Lambert) Kincaid and Aleksis Kincaid.

Marjorie was a beautiful baby girl and a spitting image of her two-year-old big brother Edward, who had been talking about everything he wanted to teach her in the months leading up to her birth. Marjorie was the perfect addition to her family who are all heartbroken by her unexpectedly short life. She will be missed and loved by many.

