Marion J. Johnson, age 85, of Ashland, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Northern Lights Nursing Home in Washburn. She was born on November 24, 1936 in Ino, the daughter of Frank and Rose (Estock) Washnieski.
Arrangements are pending at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.