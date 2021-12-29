Marion J. Johnson, age 85, of Ashland, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Northern Lights Nursing Home in Washburn. She was born on November 24, 1936 in Ino, the daughter of Frank and Rose (Estock) Washnieski.

Arrangements are pending at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland.

