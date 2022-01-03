Marion J. Johnson, age 85, of Ashland, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn. She was born on November 24, 1936 in Ino, the daughter of Frank and Rose (Estock) Washnieski.

Marion attended school in Iron River and Benoit before graduating from Ondossagon High School in 1954. She married Kenneth E. Johnson on January 10, 1959 in West Allis. Marion worked at the A & W Root Beer stand and F.W. Woolworths in Ashland and Briggs and Stratton in Milwaukee. Later, she and Ken owned and operated a dairy farm in Mason and the K & M Country Market in Benoit.

