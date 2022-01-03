Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches with localized accumulation of up to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snow totals are expected over the high terrain areas of northern Bayfield, northeast Ashland, and northern Iron counties with lower totals farther inland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&