Marie Patricia (Friske) Niska born June 7, 1935, returned to the Father’s loving embrace on February 22, 2022. She was 86. She passed away peacefully at her home in Washburn, WI surrounded by her loving family and one of her many dogs.
Marie was a devoted mother, wife and grandmother who doted on her husband, children and pets, though not always in that order. As her children left the nest, she took comfort in replacing them with four-legged kids. She found her artistic and creative outlet in ceramics and macramé. While we don’t have much in the line of macramé around the house, there are many ceramic creations and porcelain dolls including one life-sized doll. She also enjoyed fixing and remodeling old houses, much to the consternation of her husband.
Marie worked many jobs during her lifetime: Nursing Home kitchen staff, Fuller Brush sales person, telephone switchboard operator, bookkeeper at the Ashland Water Utility, co-owner of the Laundromat in Washburn for over 30 years, and typesetter for the Washburn Times (later County Journal). She loved to be busy!
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, John & Stella Friske, her sister, Edith (Stenman) and her husband of nearly 64 years, William F. Niska.
She is survived by her six children: Roberta (Curt) Malmberg, William, David (Arlene), Michael (Laura), Sheryl (John) Penrod, Terrence, and Kurt (Lorie), 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
There will be a public graveside service later this summer.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, WI is handling the arrangements.
