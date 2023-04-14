Mari Jo Pupp, age 60, of Sanborn, passed away peacefully with loving family by her side, Wednesday, April 13, 2023 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland.

Mari Jo was born September 9, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Norman and Irene (Petrin) Holly. She moved with her family to the Ashland area in 1972 and was a 1981 graduate of Ashland High School. She married the love of her life, Mike Pupp on December 12, 1981.

