...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 3 to 6 ft possible.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Tyler Forks near Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen
affecting Iron and Ashland Counties.
.Rain on top of the existing snowpack will increase the rate of
snowmelt. The resultant runoff will cause water levels in area
rivers to increase and additional flooding is expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you
can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather
Service at 1-800-685-8612.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon by 515 PM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted
by flood water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:30 PM CDT Thursday was 11.5 feet.
- Forecast...Some additional snow melt will keep the river
above flood stage Friday then rain over the weekend will
result in additional river rises.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.4 feet on 05/18/2017.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of northwest Wisconsin, including the following
areas, Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas and Iron.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or
stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1222 PM CDT, gauge reports and trained spotters indicated
river rises and flooding due to snowmelt. Minor flooding is
already occurring in the advisory area.
- Rain this weekend with increase the rate of snowmelt. The
resultant runoff will cause water levels in area rivers to
increase and flooding is expected to continue.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you
can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather
Service at 1-800-685-8612.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Bad River at Odanah affecting Ashland County.
.Rain on top of the existing snowpack will increase the rate of
snowmelt. The resultant runoff will cause water levels in area
rivers to increase and flooding is expected to continue. This river
forecast contains 24 hours of forecast precipitation. Additional
precipitation is expected through the weekend.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you
can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather
Service at 1-800-685-8612.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued Saturday evening by 630 PM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Bad River at Odanah.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Minor flooding begins as water encroaches
on State Street through the Sugar Bush.
At 9.0 feet, Many roads and several homes are impacted by flood
waters in the Old Odanah area. Government Road south of US
Highway 2, Miller Road and State Road will see areas of water
flowing over the roadway.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Friday was 9.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.6
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood History...No available flood history.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of northwest Wisconsin, including the following
area, Ashland.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads
remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to
excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 324 PM CDT, tribal officials reported river rises due to
snowmelt in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring.
- Rain this weekend will increase the rate of snowmelt. The
resulting runoff will cause water levels in area rivers to
rise and flooding is expected to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Potato River Road Bridge
Other parts of the Bad River Reservation along the Potato
River.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you
can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather
Service at 1-800-685-8612.
&&
Weather Alert
...Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions this Afternoon in Snow
Free Areas...
Northwest Wisconsin is experiencing near-critical fire weather
conditions in snow free areas. Southerly winds have been gusting
to 25 mph with relative humidities in the 20 to 25 percent range.
Snow free areas are susceptible to quick fire growth. Be sure to
check for burning restrictions and the fire danger rating before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
Mari Jo Pupp, age 60, of Sanborn, passed away peacefully with loving family by her side, Wednesday, April 13, 2023 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland.
Mari Jo was born September 9, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Norman and Irene (Petrin) Holly. She moved with her family to the Ashland area in 1972 and was a 1981 graduate of Ashland High School. She married the love of her life, Mike Pupp on December 12, 1981.
