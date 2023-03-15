We are sad to announce the passing of Margaret Roemhild of Bayfield on Friday March 10th, 2023.

Margaret was the loving and kind Mother of Paul, Peter, Alice, John and Ruth; Grandmother to Brian, Tom, Emily, Mia, Travis and Haley, and Great-Grandmother to Nick, Danny, and Elias. Margaret graduated from North Central College in Naperville, Illinois with a degree in Sociology. While attending North Central, she met her husband of more than 50 years, Frank Roemhild. Together they shared the adventures of small town living in Prairie Farm, suburban life in Hinsdale, Illinois, and finally moving to Bayfield, where she has lived for the past 35 years. Wherever she lived she made instant friends with her humor and welcoming heart.

