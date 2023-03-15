...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches, except 10 to 18 inches in northeast Ashland and northern
Iron counties, possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the northwestern
area of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could also create blowing snow
and possibly white-out conditions particularly near the Lake
Superior shoreline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
We are sad to announce the passing of Margaret Roemhild of Bayfield on Friday March 10th, 2023.
Margaret was the loving and kind Mother of Paul, Peter, Alice, John and Ruth; Grandmother to Brian, Tom, Emily, Mia, Travis and Haley, and Great-Grandmother to Nick, Danny, and Elias. Margaret graduated from North Central College in Naperville, Illinois with a degree in Sociology. While attending North Central, she met her husband of more than 50 years, Frank Roemhild. Together they shared the adventures of small town living in Prairie Farm, suburban life in Hinsdale, Illinois, and finally moving to Bayfield, where she has lived for the past 35 years. Wherever she lived she made instant friends with her humor and welcoming heart.
