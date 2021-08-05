It’s time to hit the trail again! Everything is still the dense green of full summer, but the bugs are on the downhill side and the hordes of autumn adventurers are at least a month away. This week’s featured trail segment is one that I originally planned as part of a through-hike with family back in 2005 but was shortened due to time constraints. The full hike — the North Country National Scenic Trail from Lake Three to Porcupine Lake — is featured in Eric Hansen’s excellent “Hiking Wisconsin” book. I’ve been curious ever since about the section we cut out of our trip, Lake Three to Beaver Lake, and decided to give it a try last weekend. It’s worth checking out as an out-and-back day hike or shorter hike if your walking party can park at either end.
You can park at the trail intersection at either end of the segment; I started at the east end by Lake 3. There’s a parking slip at the entrance of the (very sadly) decommissioned campground at Lake 3, and walk-through to the lake access along the little dam where the NCT turns west to the right. There’s a nice view of the lake here. The Forest Service has left a couple of fire rings near the dam for backpackers who want to stop overnight. (And where I ended up cleaning up after some appallingly rude people who left a firepit full of trash. Seriously, who enjoys the outdoors enough to drive all the way out to the remote woods, lugs a heavy case of Mountain Dew back to the campsite, and then leaves the cans?) The trail crosses Mineral Lake Road and starts off in a densely weedy area surrounding a branch of the Spring Brook creek. There’s a bridge over the creek and then you’ll go uphill through another open weedy section where a spruce forest is dying back. Don’t despair, because at the top of a hill the trail opens up under a huge pine tree and the going is much easier after that.
