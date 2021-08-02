RiverRestoration1

A logjam along an eroded stretch of the Marengo River will divert floodwaters, allowing vegetation to return and repairing damage caused by the floods of 2016. Other log structures will also improve trout habitat in the river.

 Contributed photo by Bob Gubernick

Brook trout were swirling in the eddies of the Marengo River southeast of Grandview last week as wood turtles hauled themselves out of the water to bask in the sun on downed logs.

Those and other animals are the beneficiaries of a recent effort to restore the river to the condition it was in before the deluge of water that swept through it during the floods of 2016. It was a conservation project with its roots firmly planted, literally, a century ago when millions of red pines were planted by members of the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression.

Logs and root balls placed in the floodplain will provide protection during future floods and help maintain the river channel.
Logs wedged between trees help prevent erosion along the widened channel and also improve trout habitat. (Contributed photo by Bob Gubernick)
Turtle nesting boxes installed on the banks of the river allow threatened wood turtles to lay their eggs in ideal conditions safe from larger predators that might eat the eggs or hatchlings. (Contributed photo by Carrie Nelson)

