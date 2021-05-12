The League of Women Voters of Ashland and Bayfield Counties participated in the national John Lewis Day of Action on May 8 by organizing a local "votercade" of decorated vehicles driving from Ashland to Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Community College in Hayward.
The purpose of the day was to highlight the need for fair and transparent access to voting rights.
