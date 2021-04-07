...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 4 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...Western Lake Superior nearshore waters excluding the
Outer Apostle Islands.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Sawyer County authorities have arrested Timothy P. Elkin, 43, on a charge of hiding a corpse in the April 2 incident in which Cary Lynne Elkin, 42, was found dead of gunshot wounds in her Stone Lake area home.
Timothy Elkin was being held Wednesday in the Sawyer County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond pending his initial court appearance in Sawyer County Court. A criminal complaint has not yet been filed in the case.
