Sawyer County authorities have arrested Timothy P. Elkin, 43, on a charge of hiding a corpse in the April 2 incident in which Cary Lynne Elkin, 42, was found dead of gunshot wounds in her Stone Lake area home.

Timothy Elkin was being held Wednesday in the Sawyer County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond pending his initial court appearance in Sawyer County Court. A criminal complaint has not yet been filed in the case.

