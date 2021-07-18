A man was arrested in Hayward Saturday after he was accused of stabbing two men in the Moccasin Bar parking lot, Hayward Police Chief Joel Clapero said.
Police officers were notified of the stabbing at 2:08 a.m. Saturday and shortly after arrived at the scene, where witnesses said a man was told to leave the bar and a fight ensued. The suspect pulled a knife and stabbed one of the victims in the lower right abdomen then fled on foot up the alley, where a second man was walking to his vehicle. The suspect then stabbed that man in the back as he ran past him.
