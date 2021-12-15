...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory,
visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Pine
County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band,
the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation
and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9
AM CST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon CST
today.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory,
visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Pine
County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band,
the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation
and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9
AM CST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon CST
today.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
1 of 2
In addition to being a top offensive lineman, and all-conference wrestler, David Granados pursues musical interests that include drumming, guitar and singing. (Contributed photo)
Wrestling in the 285-weight class this winter for the Ashland Oredockers, after earning all-conference recognition as an offensive and defensive lineman on the football team in the fall, one might assume senior David Granados has no time for other interests. Not so fast …. This young renaissance man is perhaps even more of a standout in music as a guitar player, drummer and singer who has earned state recognition in show choir. The Ashland Daily Press caught up with Granados to talk about his varied interests and what is next for him.
Question: Describe your most satisfying experience playing sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.