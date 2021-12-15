Granados1

In addition to being a top offensive lineman, and all-conference wrestler, David Granados pursues musical interests that include drumming, guitar and singing. (Contributed photo)

Wrestling in the 285-weight class this winter for the Ashland Oredockers, after earning all-conference recognition as an offensive and defensive lineman on the football team in the fall, one might assume senior David Granados has no time for other interests. Not so fast …. This young renaissance man is perhaps even more of a standout in music as a guitar player, drummer and singer who has earned state recognition in show choir. The Ashland Daily Press caught up with Granados to talk about his varied interests and what is next for him.

Question: Describe your most satisfying experience playing sports.

12-17-davidgranados1.jpg

Granados hopes to pursue a career in music in one way or another. (Contributed photo)

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments