...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* Additional Information...Waves will vary widely across this
nearh shore zone of Lake Superior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
A bluejay cobs a kernel from the author's feeder. (Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)
The intent was not to keep the blue jay and squirrel stocked with corn. It just happened because that’s what the scarecrow offered — one corncob in each hand, as long as I kept replacing them when the kernels disappeared. Back then I wasn’t happy with having to replace the corncobs every day. The blue jay and squirrel were not my best friends, but they apparently were pretty cozy with the tin man in bib overalls.
Times have changed. Fast forward 10 years, and now in my more tranquil autumn I have legalized corn for the birds and critters. I provide the cobs and watch the diners whirl and twirl on the lower branches of the maple tree. There are several blue jays and even more squirrels. The acrobatics, along with jostling for control of the cob, are constant. Birds and bushy tails wheel about and hang on for dear corn to pick kernels off the cobs, which are twisted onto screws poking through the bottom of a platform feeder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.