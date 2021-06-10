...HOT AND HUMID TODAY WITH HEAT INDICES 95 TO 100 DEGREES...
Afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s and dewpoints of 65-70
degrees are possible today, resulting in heat indices of 95 to
100 degrees.
Drink plenty of fluids. If working outside, take breaks often. Stay
in an air- conditioning if possible, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors. People and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Jan Lee, organizer of the June 21, 2021 Make Music Chequamegon Bay, plans to participate by playing her accordion around 2:30 p.m. at Washburn’s Wikdal Park.
Bay-Area musicians and music lovers will have the opportunity to get outside and sing, play, learn or simply listen to music from 2-7 p.m. June 21 as part of Make Music Chequamegon Bay. For the second year in a row the Bay Area is joining more than 1,000 other communities in 120 countries celebrating music and the importance of music in our lives.
Organizer Jan Lee of Washburn said the local event is something of a do-it-yourself project, with some musicians choosing to use city parks as their venue, but others playing on porches, decks, businesses or sidewalks. All the events are free of charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.