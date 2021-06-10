Make Music Day

Jan Lee, organizer of the June 21, 2021 Make Music Chequamegon Bay, plans to participate by playing her accordion around 2:30 p.m. at Washburn’s Wikdal Park.

 Contributed photo

Bay-Area musicians and music lovers will have the opportunity to get outside and sing, play, learn or simply listen to music from 2-7 p.m. June 21 as part of Make Music Chequamegon Bay. For the second year in a row the Bay Area is joining more than 1,000 other communities in 120 countries celebrating music and the importance of music in our lives.

Organizer Jan Lee of Washburn said the local event is something of a do-it-yourself project, with some musicians choosing to use city parks as their venue, but others playing on porches, decks, businesses or sidewalks. All the events are free of charge.

