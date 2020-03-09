Main Street project begins in Hayward

On Monday March 9, access to Main Street in the City of Hayward from Highway 63 was closed.

Work on Hayward's Main Street began this week as part of a $1.8 million infrastructure project that has portions of Main Street from Highway 63 to Third Street closed until summer.

On Wednesday, March 4 two meetings were held at City Hall with Main Street businesses concerning the upcoming Main Street project that includes a replacement of sewer and water lines, along with pavement and sidewalks from Highway 63 to Fifth Street.

