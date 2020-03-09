Work on Hayward's Main Street began this week as part of a $1.8 million infrastructure project that has portions of Main Street from Highway 63 to Third Street closed until summer.
On Wednesday, March 4 two meetings were held at City Hall with Main Street businesses concerning the upcoming Main Street project that includes a replacement of sewer and water lines, along with pavement and sidewalks from Highway 63 to Fifth Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.