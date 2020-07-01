Madeline Island residents voted Tuesday to approve the construction of a passenger shelter at the town dock.
With the construction of an additional lane for traffic and pedestrians at the town dock completed, La Pointe decided to bring forward a proposal to residents to build a 10-by-20-foot enclosed shelter for Madeline Island Ferry Line passengers.
