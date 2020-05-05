A petition is circulating asking the Madeline Island Chamber of Commerce to cancel all Fourth of July festivities on the island, although the parade and ceremony already have been nixed.
Barbara With started the petition Sunday evening asking the chamber to postpone all July 4th activities, including the parade, ceremony and fireworks, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to the island. About 150 people had signed on by Tuesday morning.
