Fire hall

A March 6 fire destroyed the 8,800-square-foot Madeline Island Fire Hall. Plans to rebuild the hall have been altered necessitating the project to be completely rebid.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

On the one-year anniversary of the fire that destroyed the Madeline Island Fire Hall, the town is practically back at square one as it must rebid the entire project in the wake of altering its proposed replacement.

A fire of undetermined origins burned the Emergency Services Building to the ground on March 6, 2019. In June the Town Board committed up to $2.3 million to rebuild it, and 21 town residents approved a resolution to spend a total of $2.5 million on Aug. 13.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments