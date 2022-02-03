Lynn Marie Tijan, 61, of Saxon, Wisconsin passed away on January 26, 2022, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau.

She was born on May 13, 1960, in Ashland, Wisconsin the daughter of Edward and Diana (Hmielewski) Raarup.

