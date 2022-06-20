...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Maximum heat index values 98 to 105 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Lynn Marie Hagstrom passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus. She fought an extremely hard battle with clear cell, ovarian cancer for over a year. Lynn was an amazing wife, Mom, sister, aunt, cousin, daughter in law and friend. Lynn loved her family and always took care of them and their needs. Her skills as an LPN Nurse were a comfort to the many she helped. Her incredibly compassionate heart and deep caring for those in pain brought them great comfort and hope. She was a dedicated follower of God and did her devotion time every morning. She was an amazing artist and creator. Her work was featured in many galleries and even in the Governor’s mansion in Minnesota. She also had magazine articles and features sharing her awesome bird paintings and illustrations. Lynn often donated her art and talents to help others in need. She loved to give and was always gracious and humble in doing so. She also loved her garden, being outside with nature, her flowers, especially red roses, and her Norwegian forest cats, Pearl Jam and May Mayhem.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Mark, three sons, Jason W, Andrew J (Vanessa, grandson Emmett M), Alexander M (Yaima), and one daughter, Noelle L (Duston). She is also survived by her two brothers, Larry Smiley (Mary), Stuart Smiley (Alice) and sister Susan Smiley, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and two Aunts, Ann Trustem and Mae Code, all of whom she loved deeply.
