The Lumberjills secured a 2-1 victory against conference foe Martin Luther College on Sept. 24 at Ponzio Stadium. Coach Daniel Dubois believes the team comprising mainly underclassmen is progressing well. (Contributed photo)
After a spring season that introduced young players to soccer at the collegiate level, Northland College Lumberjills soccer coach Daniel Dubois expected his team to continue its progression into one that regularly competes at the NCAA Division 3 level. So far, so good, according to Dubois, whose team currently sits with an overall record of 2-4-1, and a 1-2 record in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
“The season has been a lot of fun so far,” Dubois said. “The expectations that the coaching staff had for this group coming into the season was to gel quickly as a team, work hard every day, and compete for the full match every game. One-third into the season, they have absolutely done that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.