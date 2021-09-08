Lumberjills

The Northland College women's soccer team blasted 28 shots on goal to just one for Mount Mary University for a 7-0 win in Hancock, Mich., Sept. 5. The non-conference game was the Lumberjills (1-1-1) first victory of the season. The team next plays at UW-River Falls on Sept. 12, in another non-conference contest. The Lumberjills will return to conference play with a home matchup Sept. 18 against UW-Superior.

