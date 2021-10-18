Jills volleyball

The Northland College women’s volleyball team hosted UMAC foes Martin Luther College and Bethany Lutheran College over the weekend at the Chapple Family Gymnasium. The Lumberjills came away with 3-2 wins in both matches, putting the team’s record at 6-13 overall and 3-7 in the UMAC. (Contributed photo)

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments