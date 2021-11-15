Lumberjills basketball

The Northland College women's basketball team (1-1) notched its first win of the season with a 66-59 home victory over Maranatha Saturday at the Kendrigan Center. The Lumberjills had four players score in double figures, led by Miranda Wagner's 19 points and Triniti Anderson's 17. Aja Gregg and Raniya White contributed 12 and 10 points respectively. The 'Jills travel to St. Paul Tuesday to play Macalester College before returning to the Kendrigan Center Saturday for a 3 p.m., game vs. MSOE.

