Northland College hockey

Despite outshooting Finlandia University 34-24, the Northland College Lumberjacks dropped a 3-1 decision in an away game in Hancock, Mich., Tuesday evening. The ‘Jacks record is now 1-1-1 on the year with a 7:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, home match at the Bay Area Civic Center vs. Bethel University.

(Photo contributed by Northland College.)

