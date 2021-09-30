Northland College’s men’s soccer team has battled its way to a 2-8 start with a 1-3 record in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference as the team has pushed itself into a higher level of competition than in years past. Despite the setbacks, Coach Greg Gilmore hasn’t altered the Lumberjacks goals for this season.
“We’ve played a pretty grueling opening set of games,” Gilmore said. “Three games against the top two teams in the league (Bethany Luther, 4-0, and UW-Superior, 3-1), and then games against opponents that are in the conversation to be regionally ranked and potentially nationally ranked. Obviously our record isn’t the strongest right now, but we wanted to get outside of our comfort zone. We know where we want to go in the years to come with this program. I think we’re still in strong position to compete at the top of our league, and our goal is still to be in the championship match in November.”
