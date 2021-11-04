The Northland College men's soccer team carried its first 10-win season since joining the NCAA D3 nearly 20 years ago, and a No. 3 seed, into an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal match against No. 2-seed Bethany Lutheran College Vikings (14-1 vs. UMAC opponents) in Mankato, Minn. Wednesday. The Lumberjacks fell behind early and went down 3-0 at half, eventually losing 6-0 to the Vikings. Northland has qualified for the UMAC playoffs three seasons in a row, and in 2022 will return a young and improving roster featuring a mix of players recruited from around the United States and internationally.
