The Northland College Lumberjacks soccer team has begun a run of games in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, and having completed a gauntlet of stiff non-conference matchups, the team appears primed to improve upon its 3-3 UMAC record. With two wins over the weekend, a 2-1 decision over the University of Minnesota–Morris (2-2-1), and a 6-2 victory over Crown College (0-5), Coach Greg Gilmore sees the dividends from playing those rugged early games against top-notch competition.
“We’re starting to play better and better as the season goes on,” Gilmore said. “The tough early schedule wasn’t always the most enjoyable, but it’s certainly made us stronger and put us in a position to play our best soccer late in the season. We’re 3-3 right now in the UMAC and all the losses are to the top two teams. We sit in third place. The next weekend when we play North Central University and Northwestern (of Minnesota) will be big, as it gives us a chance to put some distance between us and the teams chasing us.”
