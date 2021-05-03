...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt and waves 3 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
With a conference record of 2-6 and eight games yet to be played, the Northland College Lumberjacks baseball team looks to work into the middle of the conference standings before regular season’s end. (Contributed photo)
What does a team do when losses are mounting but the schedule ahead includes winnable, and important games? Focus on the positives, beginning with teammates.
That’s been the key for the Northland College Lumberjacks baseball team (2-6 in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference play, 4-19 overall), according to senior shortstop Rian Arreazola, who has been a Lumberjack stalwart since his days as a first-year student athlete.
