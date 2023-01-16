...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth
of an inch.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Luella Irene (Wanish) Moore passed away January 6, 2023, at Riverview Health Services in Tomahawk at the age of 89. She was born on February 25, 1933, in Catawba, WI to Thomas and Gertrude (Hansen) Wanish. She was married to Jerome Moore for 52 years; he preceded her in death on January 5, 2002.
Luella was a life-long resident of Catawba. She was one of the first female bus drivers in Price County, driving bus for 37 years. She received an award for her quick action in saving a child choking on one of her bus routes. She took great pride in transporting the children.
