Luella Irene (Wanish) Moore passed away January 6, 2023, at Riverview Health Services in Tomahawk at the age of 89. She was born on February 25, 1933, in Catawba, WI to Thomas and Gertrude (Hansen) Wanish. She was married to Jerome Moore for 52 years; he preceded her in death on January 5, 2002.

Luella was a life-long resident of Catawba. She was one of the first female bus drivers in Price County, driving bus for 37 years. She received an award for her quick action in saving a child choking on one of her bus routes. She took great pride in transporting the children.

