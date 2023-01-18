...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff
Band.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Lowell Edward Nutt, age 91, of Ashland, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at his residence. He was born March 14, 1931, in the Town of Amberg, WI, the son of Alonzo and Gladys (Olson) Nutt.
From 1949 to 1953, Lowell served in the United States Sea Bees and received construction training. He married Gwendolyn “Gwen” Hamlin on January 21, 1952, in Marinette, WI. Upon returning from the Navy, he worked in a machine shop in Chicago, IL. Along with working in construction, Lowell worked in the logging business his entire life. He then started with the Local 150 Operating Engineers, in Chicago and then went to Portage, IN. In 1968, he transferred to the Local 139 and lived in Ino, Mason, Benoit, and Ashland. He retired with the Local 139, in 1985. Lowell was a member of the Local 139, Full Gospel Businessman Association, and the Great Divide Christian Center, in Grand View. He enjoyed to be in the outdoors, where he spent time fishing, hunting, gardening, and working on the family hobby farm. Lowell loved travelling with his wife and spending time with his family. If there was a fish to be caught, Lowell would be there before sunrise and be there until the wee hours of the night, if need be. He was a great fisherman, knew how to catch all species of fish, and loved fishing with his son, Tom. At times he would say, what is the sense of fishing if it takes you longer to get undressed than to catch my five fish limit. Lowell had a great sense of humor and had many classic one liners. One time he said to Tom, “I’m cold, cold, cold”, and Tom replied I’m Tom, Tom, Tom, and Lowell replied, “At least I can get over being cold”. He was a Grumpy Old Grandpa, who was at peace with God and had a heart of gold with Jesus. For as rough and tough a guy he was; he would tell people he loved them and always has.
