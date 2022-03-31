Loreen Ann (Schultz) Smart, age 74, of Ashland, passed away peacefully at home on March 24th, 2022 with her loving husband and family by her side. She was born January 11, 1948 in Washburn, WI, the daughter of George A. and Vera D. (Dvorak) Schultz.

Loreen graduated from Washburn High School in 1966, she enjoyed acting and drama in high school. She then attended Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI., where she earned her degree in 1968 as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Loreen also attended pharmacology courses in Texas.

